Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak was conducting an inspection of Mathura district hospital on Sunday. Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Chahal, along with other senior officials from the administration, was accompanying the Deputy CM. In the meantime, a woman came close to DM Navneet Chahal and bowed before him with folded hands seeking help in tracing out her only breadwinner son, who has been missing for the past 16 days. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The aggrieved woman was running from pillar to post for seeking help from the UP police. Whereas the police were not able to trace her son.

The complainant, along with her daughter-in-law, was looking for the right moment to seek an audience with Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. But, when she was not allowed to meet the Deputy Chief Minister. The woman then approached Mathura DM and bowed before him seeking his help in tracing her mission son, said sources.