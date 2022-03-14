Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay is at tiff over the Secunderabad Cantonment board issue. Minister KTR on Saturday spoke about the implementation of the 'Strategic Nala Development Programme' in Hyderabad in the state assembly.

KTR had warned to "cut water and power supply" to the military authorities (Cantonment limits), if there be the need, as it is "not fair to close the roads whenever the military wants."

KTR asked cantonment board officers how the problems would be solved if they did not work with the local authority. He stated that the central government is behaving and treating Telangana like another country.

Condemning it, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay had alleged that KTR's words were an act of treason. He said that the people of Telangana along with the soldiers were living in the cantonment board. Bandi alleged that KCR‌ was trying to encroach on valuable lands there.

Bandi questioned, "Are you the descendants of the Nizam?" and said, "Telangana Chief Minister KCR should apologize to the military families of the country and the people of the Telangana state. Otherwise, we would go for a legal fight over this issue."

(With agency inputs)

