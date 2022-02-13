Dehradun: Uttarakhand is all set for the assembly elections to be held on Monday with the authorities taking special care of security measures by installing CCTV in booths and deploying companies of Central Paramilitary Force (CPMF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

District magistrate Vijay Shankar Pandey said all election teams had been dispatched to their respective constituencies and adequate arrangements had also been made for security. “We got 23 companies of CPMF and 5 companies of PAC, which have been deployed in different assembly constituencies”, said Pandey.

“CCTVs have also been installed at many polling stations to ensure that the assembly elections can be monitored accurately,” the district magistrate said. Arrangements were also done for a webcast, he said “under which live pictures of the polling centre will be beamed directly to their control room and. We can see from right here what is going on at the booth.”

District magistrate Vijay Shankar Pandey told ANI that a total of 11 assembly seats and 1,729 booths in the Haridwar district were divided into 33 zonal and 161 supersectors.

The District Magistrate said, “Today from 8:00 am till 12:30 pm, we have dispatched polling parties of 7 constituencies.”

He said that in the second meeting, they have kept assemblies like Haridwar, Haridwar Rural, Jwalapur. “This is done to avoid crowding because of COVID-19 pandemic. “When the team from Election Commission came here, they had given special guidelines regarding COVID-19. This time we have sent a complete COVID kit along with the polling team. It has been ensured that every room is sanitized before the election. Thermal scanners have been arranged at the gate and it will be seen that no one has a fever. Apart from this, hand gloves are also being distributed so that all the voters wear them and press the buttons.”

“Apart from this, arrangements have been made for the disposal of gloves and medical waste.” He informed that all the biomedical waste would be collected and sent to the Roorkee plant and efforts are being made so that common people do not face any problem as the election is being held during the pandemic.

“The entire system will be monitored by the Election Commission which will scrutinize vote percentage at every one-two hours”, said the DM.

Speaking about the security measures in the districts, SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat said, “We have divided Haridwar into four super zones, 161 super sectors. In which officers have been deployed in sensitive and very sensitive areas.”

“We have deployed CPMF and PAC, about 23 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CPMS), 5 companies of PACs in the district. There are around 24 hundred home guards and around 2000 policemen deployed”, the SSP added. Elections for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand is scheduled for tomorrow.

(ANI)

