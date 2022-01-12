Lucknow: Amid rising outcry over 'hate speech' in Haridwar Dharm Sansad; former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi owning responsibility of the alleged 'outbursts ' at the aforementioned religious gathering, said, "Blame should be put on me. I should be made culprit. I should be put behind bars; and going to Haridwar." "Muslims should be feted after arresting me," he added.

"Cases are being registered against seers of the Dharm Sansad to appease the people of Pakistan. Several thousands such Dharm Sansad will be organized. All the saints are innocents. Instead of putting blame on seers of Dharm Sansad, I should be held responsible," Tyagi added.