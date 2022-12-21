Four new Covid variants detected: V K Paul, asks people to wear masks in crowded places

New Delhi: Emphasising the need to continue with Covid19 appropriate behaviour, the Central government on Wednesday said that Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has detected four new variants of Covid19 in the last two months.

"Since October, INSACOG has detected four new variants of Covid19 including BF.7 which are prevalent in other countries," Dr V K Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said immediately after coming out from an emergency meeting over Covid-19 at the Union Health Ministry. The meeting took place after a few countries including China, the USA, and Brazil have been witnessing a spike in Covid 19 cases.

"We detected one BF Variant in July, two in September, and one in November," Dr Paul said. He however added that there was no need to panic. “People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those who have comorbidities or are elderly should especially adhere to this,” Dr Paul said. It is pertinent to mention at least four cases of the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron have been detected in India.

The cases have been detected in Gujarat and Odisha. Officials in Gujarat health department said the two patients BF.7 and BF.12 sub-variant were reported around two months ago. Both of them were treated in home isolation and have recovered.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Also read: COVID is not over yet: Mandaviya after review meet

Dr Paul also pointed out that only 27-28% of India’s eligible population have taken the precaution dose of COVID-19. He advised people to take the jab. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati P Pawar, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, ICMR DG, AIIMS director, and several other officers from the health ministry.

INSACOG is a consortium of over 50 laboratories to monitor genomic variations in the Covid19 virus. Genome sequencing is a technique used to identify and understand the characteristics of a new virus strain. Asked whether there will be any new guidelines issued for the aviation sector, Dr Paul ruled out such possibility saying instructions have been issued to intensify screening at the airport.

"The health minister asked all the departments and agencies to intensify screening and testing. We also appeal to the people to consult doctors if found with influenza and other illnesses," said Dr Paul. He, however, said that during winter viral and influenza-like symptoms may be prevalent among citizens.