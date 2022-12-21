New Delhi: COVID is not over yet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said after holding a review meeting with experts and officials on Wednesday. The meeting was held in view of the rising number of Covid cases in some countries, especially China which has recorded a massive spike following the relaxation of its controversial Zero Covid guidelines.

"In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," the Health Minister tweeted soon after the review meeting.

Soon after the meeting, Dr. VK Paul, a Member of Health in the NITI Aayog cautioned that only 27 to 28 percent of people have taken the 'precaution' dose. He appealed to those, especially senior citizens, who have not got their booster doses to take them. "Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone," he stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry sent out a letter to the States and Union Territories to gear up genome sequencing of positive cases to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2-Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

"In view of the sudden spike, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through INSACOG network.Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in the letter sent to Chief secretaries of all states and UTs.