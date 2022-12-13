Hyderabad: A video of Indian armed forces clashing with the Chinese PLA troops was widely shared on social media platforms on Tuesday evening with many Twitter handles claiming it was from the recent scuffle between Indian and Chinese armed forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

While the location and the time of the video are yet to be verified by either the government or the Indian Army, one Major Amit Bansal (Retd), a geostrategic expert, tweeted that it was an old video as the area around the Yangtze, where the recent clashes took place, remains in the snow during this time of the year.

The video shows a contingent of Indian Army personnel thrashing the intruding Chinese PLA forces trying to transgress. It shows the Chinese troops with spike batons, shields trying to transgress into the LAC but are being thwarted effectively by the Indian soldiers.

A journalist called the video of Indian Army personnel thrashing the Chinese PLA interesting but added that the video is likely old. He, however, added that the video is from a similar area and post-Galwan 2020 clash.

Clashes broke out between the Indian and Chinese troops on December 9 in the border area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement by the Defence Ministry of India said.