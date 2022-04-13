Indore: Controversial Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, who got arrested for using expletives against Mahatma Gandhi, continues to make similar comments after getting bail from the court.

On Wednesday, while participating in the Swaraj Yatra at Indore Kalicharan said that "until the state will not be ruled by the leaders with the strong Hindu ideology, violence like Khargone will continue to happen"

He referred to PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, and Home Minister Amit Shah as strong Hindu leaders. "For now, there are only three powerful Hindu leaders Modi Ji, Yogi Ji, and Amit Shah Ji, when all the states will start having similar Hindu leaders, then atrocities happening over Hindus will automatically stop."

To commemorate Jallianwala Bagh Massacre a 'Swaraj Yatra' was taken out in Indore on April 13th, the yatra passed through 75 places in the city, and commenced at Chiman Bagh ground where Kalicharan made these comments while interacting with media.

Targeting Congress, Kalicharan said, Congress is afraid of defeat and that's why Congress leaders are spreading confusion and fear among the people.

The religious leader was arrested in December and charged with sedition in a ‘hate speech’ case after he made derogatory remarks about the Father of the Nation in his speech. He was sent to judicial custody by the court following which he got bail.

