New Delhi: The Communist Party of Inda (Marxists) has yet again decided to gather strength with the political resolution of 'isolating and defeating' the BJP. The party general secretary Sitaram Yechury addressing the media here on Wednesday said that the BJP was utilising the government and aggressively advancing the Hindutva agenda of the RSS. The leader also slammed the Central government for rising prices and other economic policies.

"This government has mounted a multi-pronged attack through the pursuit of rabid neo-liberal reforms strengthening the communal-corporate nexus, looting the national assets, promoting crony capitalism, legalising political corruption and imposing full-fledged authoritarianism," said Yechury. He further said that in order to achieve its objective, the CPI(M) will now focus on growing its independent strength so that their political intervention capacities be more effective.

In its 23rd party congress held in Kerala between 6 to 10th of April, the CPI(M) has decided not only to strengthen the unity of Left forces but also work to forge the broad mobilisation of secular forces. On being asked if the Left Front will initiate talks with other opposition parties on forming a joint front before the 2024 general elections, Yechury said that it is possible to have an understanding with the regional parties who are strong in their respective states but at the central level, a joint front is unlikely a possibility.

"It has never happened before. The UPA was also formed after elections only. So trying to forge an alliance with the opposition parties at central level is not on the agenda right now but regional parties should have an understanding and we should support those who can defeat the BJP," said Yechury.

Sitaram Yechury has been unanimously appointed to be the General Secretary of the party by the central committee of the party which constitutes of 85 members. The party has also made it clear that the central committee will have members under the age of 75 years only. However the Kerala Chief Minister is an exception to this rule.

