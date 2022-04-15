Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife Usha Naidu offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site on Friday. They were received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Faizabad MP Lallu Singh after arriving in Ayodhya from Lucknow on a special train.

"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, and his spouse Smt Usha Naidu at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya today. They were accompanied by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya. #RamMandir" tweeted the Vice President's secretariat.

The Vice President and his wife were welcomed by priests at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. He was also given a detailed presentation regarding the construction of the Ram Temple. He also worshipped the flag installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed Ram temple. Naidu wrote in the visitor's book that he felt "blessed" to visit the temple. He also said that once built the Ram temple will be a matter of pride for India adding that he considers himself fortunate to get the opportunity to bow his head before Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum.