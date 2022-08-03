Delhi: A 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally was flagged off by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu today in the morning from Red Fort to Vijay Chowk, near the Parliament. The bike rally was inaugurated under the aegis of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th year of Independence. The Culture Ministry has urged MPs of all parties to attend the bike rally.

Vice President flagged off Har Ghar Tiranga Bike rally for MPs, Smriti Irani was seen driving a scooty

Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani were spotted at the bike rally with tricolour flags. BJP President J P Nadda urged party members to actively participate in 'prabhat pheris' (morning processions) from 9 am to 11 am, while the youth wing to carry out the Tiranga yatra on bikes across the country. The Central government has made elaborate plans in view of the 75th Independence day.