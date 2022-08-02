Mumbai: The Centre's “Har Ghar Tiranga” (hoist the tricolour atop every house) campaign marks the 75 years of Independence celebrated by the nation as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, the tricolour is expected to be hoisted atop more than 20 crore homes across the country on Independence Day eve. PM Modi, who himself put the tricolor as his Twitter profile photo on Tuesday, has asked people to share their pictures with tricolour on social media.

PM Modi said that the concept behind this campaign is to “awaken the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of the country with the spirit of public participation”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about this campaign on July 22. According to the Union home ministry, which is the nodal agency for the campaign, the initiative is aimed at invoking “patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag”.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been launched to encourage more Indians around the world to hoist the national flag at their homes. As this year marks 75 years of independence, the campaign is expected to serve as a symbol of every citizen's dedication to nation-building and personal attachment to the national flag. The main objective of this campaign is to instill a sense of patriotism in the hearts of the citizens and to increase awareness of the national flag code in India. The Government of India has prepared 'The Flag Code of India 2002' which provides guidelines on the use, display, and hoisting of the national flag.

The Indian Flag Code came into force on 26 January 2002 and stipulates the regulations for hoisting of flags by private public and government bodies. The Union Ministry of Culture has launched a website to celebrate the event and make people more aware of Har Ghar Triranga Abhiyan. Any citizen of the country can take a selfie with the tricolor to show their patriotism and post it on the website.

So far, more than 50,000 events have been successfully organized under this Amrit Mahotsav in 28 States, and 8 Union Territories. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has allowed companies to spend their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for activities related to 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'. The ministry said in a circular that expenditure on CSR funds for mass production and supply of national flags, outreach, and other related work related to the campaign are eligible under Schedule VII of the Companies Act.

The circular also states that companies can carry out these activities in accordance with the Company (CSR ) Policy Rules, 2014, and related circulars or clarifications issued by the Ministry. The central government aims to hoist the flag at 20 crore homes and if the minimum cost of the national flag is taken to be Rs 10. Therefore, the mega event is expected to cost Rs 200 crore.