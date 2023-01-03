Cuddalore: At least five people were killed in as many vehicles piled up one after other near Veppur in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore during the small hours on Tuesday. Police said all five deceased were travelling in a car from Chennai. The bodies were recovered with the help of fishermen from Veppur and were moved to a Government hospital mortuary for post mortem examination.

According to Cuddalore police, the deceased might have been from Chennai if the address from the car's registration certificate is to be taken into account. "We have alerted the local police in Chennai. They are checking the address. We will soon identify the deceased. Preliminary probe suggests the pileup occurred due to poor visibility," said a police official who is privy to the investigation.