Rayagada (Odisha) : A 51-year-old Russian national was found dead on board a ship he was working as chief engineer while the ship was anchored at Paradip Port on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Milyakov Sergey and the police citing doctors said the death was due to a cardiac arrest.

Sargey, who was the Chief Engineer of the ship, was found dead at the Paradip Port. The ship had come to Paradip port to load iron ore and was scheduled to travel to Mumbai port, where it would make a port call. The death of another Russian national being reported by Odisha at a time when mystery shrouded the deaths of two Russian nationals including a Putin-critic and Parliamentarian Pavel Antov.