Chamoli: The doors of Hemkund Sahib, the world-famous religious place of Sikhs, situated at an altitude of 15225 feet above sea level, were opened on Sunday for the pilgrims after two years' closure owing to the COVID pandemic. The process of opening the doors of Hemkund Sahib started at 9:30 am. The Guru Granth Sahib was decorated in Darbar Sahib after the opening of the doors under the leadership of Panj Pyaras.

After this, Sukhmani was recited at 10 am, this year's first Ardas was held at 11:15, at Shabad Kirtan, and at 12:30 in the afternoon at Hemkund Sahib. On this occasion, Chief Trustee Janak Singh, Senior Manager of Govindghat Gurdwara Sardar Sewa Singh, Vice President of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Kishore Panwar, etc. were present. Earlier, the doors of Lokpal Laxman temple were opened at 9 am.

There is an atmosphere of gaiety in the Bhyundar Valley regarding the journey of Hemkund Sahib resuming after two years. The villagers from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib's base camp Ghangaria also resumed their businesses and other commercial activities including hotels and horse riding. However, the toilets damaged during winter on Hemkund Sahib pedestrian street are yet to be repaired which could cause inconvenience to the devotees.

More than 4000 devotees had reached Govindghat and Joshimath Gurdwara to join the fresh batches of devotees. These include the batch of Sardar Janak Singh and Gurvendra Singh. Both these groups have been present in the Dham for the last 20 years on the occasion of the inauguration and the closing of doors. This time also both these batches have maintained their tradition.

The state government and Gurdwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust have limited the number of pilgrims visiting this holy shrine. Trust's Vice-Chairman Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra said that this year 5000 devotees will be able to visit Hemkund Sahib every day. He also said that the devotees can get themselves registered both in online and offline modes.

Devotees will have to register through the website of the tourism department, registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. Devotees can also register through the mobile application Tourist Care Uttarakhand.

