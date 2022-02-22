Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Tuesday took a dig at Uttarakhand Congress chief Harish Rawat for his "inconsistent statements" and said Rawat's 'days of happiness' were numbered as the BJP was set to register a big victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state.

"No body knows when he will say what. He keeps on changing his statements, some times he says he wants to be the CM, sometimes he wants a Dalit to be CM, so his comments lacks consistency," Dhami said. Commenting on Rawat's statement that Congress will bag 48 seats in the state and form the government, he said: "As we approach elections results to be declared on March 10, these numbers will keep on decreasing. His happiness is limited to a few days only. There is no doubt that the BJP government with a thumping majority is about to come."

Earlier Rawat, had claimed there was a good fight in around six constituencies out of the 70 seats. “I can clearly see the Congress is winning the polls with 48 seats. Although there is a good fight in around six assembly seats. I even appealed the people of Uttarakhand to vote for Congress this time so that a government can be formed here for the next five years,” he said.

