Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): A 28-year-old Pushpendra Ahirwar slit his throat at a police station on Sunday at the Uldan police station in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said that he was summoned for questioning in relation to a theft case. The incident created a commotion in the area.

Police sources said that Pushpendra accompanying his two friends — Ankit and Jeewan — had visited the police station. They further revealed that when the interrogation was about to start Pushpendra suddenly came out of the police station and slit his throat with a knife sustaining grievous injuries.

Police said the injured was rushed to the Jhansi medical college and hospital for treatment. Doctors attending to the injured stated that the patient was recovering and was out of danger.

Read: Girl gang-raped in UP's Jhansi, police begin probe

As a precautionary step, a police contingent led by City SP Radhey Shyam Rai and City Circle Officer was deployed in front of the medical college and hospital.

City Superintendent of Police Radhey Shyam Rai said, "A complaint was received at the police station by Vinod Kumar suspecting Pushpendra Ahirwar for committing theft in his house. Based on the complaint, Pushpendra was asked to report to the police station for questioning. He visited the police station along with his friends Ankit and Jeewan. But he suddenly went out of police station and cut his throat with his knife in front of his two friends. Ankit and Jeewan immediately went inside the police station and alerted the policemen. Pushpendra was rushed to the medical college and hospital for treatment."

When reporters asked the SP, why the accused was not frisked before entering the police station premises for grilling, he said, "Pushpendra was asked to appear before the police for an enquiry related to the theft incident. He was not arrested for the same. So in such a case, frisking was not required."