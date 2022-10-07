Jhansi: Four youths allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old minor girl for four days after abducting her on September 4 in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The relatives alleged that the police were trying to save the accused. The father of the girl, a resident of the Sipri Bazar police station area of ​​the district, had on Wednesday lodged a missing complaint of his daughter at the local police station.

The complainant said that his daughter went missing on September 4 and there was no trace of her despite the family searching for her. The police launched a probe and found her in a room. The girl revealed that on September 4, she had gone out of her house and was kidnapped by four youths from her village and was raped by them by taking her hostage in a room.

According to police sources, the police started the action by conducting a medical examination of the victim late on Thursday night. The police will take further action after recording the victim's statement in court. Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim alleged that the police are trying to save the accused saying the police have not filed a "proper report" in the matter.