Lohardaga (Jharkhand): Outraging the modesty of a woman belonging to a tribal community and her subsequent brutalization by the two policemen from Jharkhand police on October 4 — has triggered widespread resentment in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand. The victim has been battling for life at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi.

Initially, the police had admitted the victim to Lohardaga Sadar hospital and after providing her first-aid, the doctors referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, for advanced treatment. The two constables from the Jharkhand police who have been accused of gang-raping the woman also damaged her internal organs during the sexual assault. Her condition was stated to be critical, said sources.

Read: Two policemen held for rape, brutalization of tribal woman in Lohardaga district

The victim is undergoing treatment at the RIMS under the supervision of Dr. Sheetal Malwa. "The condition of the victim is critical. Unless her condition stabilizes, it will be difficult to say anything. Her internal organs have sustained severe injuries. The bleeding hasn't stopped yet. Surgery will be performed on her after the stoppage of bleeding."

On the other hand, Jharkhand DGP Niraj Sinha has sought detailed information on the Lohardaga rape case, from Ranchi Range DIG Anish Gupta. It has been learned from the sources that Ranchi Range DIG Anish Gupta visited the Jharkhand police headquarters to brief the DGP about the progress of in the case.

People seething with anger after the grisly incident shut down the bauxite mines located at Kanta Ghar in the Serengdag area of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand. The transportation of bauxite ore has come to a grinding halt due to the agitation by the people of the region. Earlier, the villagers tried to seek an appointment with Lohardaga SP, but he had gone to Serengdag police station in connection with probing the case. Villagers were demanding the arrest of the culprits.