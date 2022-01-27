Panaji: Utpal Parrikar, who has declared rebellion against Bharatiya Janata Party and announced to contest the elections, has today filed his nomination from the Panaji Assembly constituency.

Utpal is the son of the late Manohar Parrikar, the former Chief Minister of Goa. Before filing the application, Utpal and Babush Monserrat visited Goddess Mahalakshmi temple. Utpal said that he is contesting the elections with the blessings of the people of Panaji and Goddess Mahalakshmi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Panaji BJP candidate Babush Monserrat have also filed their nomination papers.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant today filed his nomination papers from the Siolim constituency. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "BJP would be elected from this constituency with a large number of votes. This is what I and the activists believe. BJP will get 22 seats and our government will come again."

