New Delhi: A day after Congress faced an embarrassing defeat in the Assembly elections of 5 states, the rebel G-23 leaders of the party had a meeting today. The meeting was held at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of this group of 23 leaders.

Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and Manish Tewari were present in the meeting. Party sources also informed that some of the leaders will also take part virtually as they are not in Delhi right now.

The meeting has been convened since many of these leaders are upset and disappointed with the party's performance in the recently-held Assembly elections of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur and also worried over the shrinking space of Congress which is now at the helm in just two states-Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

On Thursday, Congress' Chief Spokesperson and General secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a press conference that party president Sonia Gandhi will soon convene a meeting of Congress Working Committee to hold an analysis of the party's performance in these elections.

However, G-23 leaders brainstorm ahead of the CWC meet. These are the same leaders who had demanded an organizational overhaul by writing a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, expressing his anguish, Congress MP and member of G-23, Shashi Tharoor had tweeted on Thursday, "All of us who believe in @INCIndia are hurt from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation — and to reform our organizational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people. One thing is clear - Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed."