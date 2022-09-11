Kaushambi: Uproar has begun in Uttar Pradesh after the words 'Utkal' and 'Banga' in the national anthem were found missing in a Department of Basic Education textbook for class 5 students in the state's Kaushambi district. The book, titled 'Hindi ki Vatika', has the anthem printed on the last page.

The error, as per information, is seen in more than 2.5 lakh copies of the textbook printed by Mathura-based Pramod Printer. It is learnt that stickers are being applied by printing press personnel to address the issue at the moment. The district has, in total, 1,089 government schools across eight blocks.

When inquired about the matter, BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari) Prakash Singh said, "We have noted the issue. Among all textbooks which come from the printing press, one has a misprint in a particular line. We are putting in efforts to address this issue to the relevant persons on behalf of the Basic Education Board and get it corrected."

Meanwhile, politics too has begun on the issue, as Congress district in-charge Arun Kumar Vidyarthi alleged the printing mistake was 'intentionally' done by the government. "The words Utkal and Banga were removed. I feel this is due to the government (read BJP) losing the elections in the West Bengal assembly elections. No government official or any other person has apologized, or expressed anguish, about the issue. I appeal to them to correct the mistake as soon as possible, failing which Congress will hit the streets and raise demands" Vidyarthi said.