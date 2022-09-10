Pilibhit (UP): A teenage girl was set ablaze by a neighbour after he tried to sexually assault her in the Madhotanda police station area of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened on September 7. However, the family had kept the matter under wraps and admitted the girl to the hospital. The police took cognisance of the crime after a video of the victim's statement went viral on social media.

SP Dinesh P said that the accused was identified as Rajeev and the police have recorded the statement of the victim's kin while the police await the victim's recovery to record her statement after the magistrate's permission. The police have commenced the probe for the incident on the basis of the statement of the victim's father.