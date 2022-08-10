Rae Bareli: Unknown miscreants on Tuesday set a man's car on fire and dropped a letter with an anti-India slogan written on it at his door in Unchahar tehsil premises in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Aditya Kumar, who works as an accountant in Mirzapur Aihari at the Unchahar tehsil and lives in a house built in Tehsil premises said when he woke up on Tuesday morning, he found his car parked in front of the house burnt by unknown miscreants.

Kumar said it seemed that somebody had opened the door of the car and set it on fire. He said the miscreants had also dropped a letter at his door with 'Pakistan zindabad and Hindustan murdabad' written on it. The matter was immediately reported to SDM Unchahar Ashish Kumar Mishra. The victim also filed a complaint in Kotwali after which the police registered a case and reached the spot.

In the search done at the spot there, a piece of paper was found, in which the purported name and address of the accused along with an anti-India slogan was also written, an official said. The accused has purportedly identified himself as Irshad from village Badhaua. An investigation has been launched by the police into the incident. SDM Ashish Kumar said that appropriate action will be taken in the case.