Lucknow : Another serving army personnel has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in a joint operation with the military intelligence. On February 4, four people, including serving and retired army personnel, were arrested in Lucknow's PGI police station limits for duping youths on the pretext of assuring recruitment in the military.

A senior STF official said the latest army personnel to be arrested was identified as Yogendra Singh and he belonged to the same gang that duped youths. Sharing further details, the STF officials said the accused Yogendra Singh is of the 15 Jat Regiment and presently posted in Leh. The accused is presently on leave and was facilitating his gang members by loitering around army recruitment centres and approaching aspirants who had cleared their physical tests.

They used to assure the aspirants of clearing their written and medical tests. The accused procured Rs 2-3 lakhs per head from the aspirants and used to keep their original educational documents so that they could not turn away. An STF official said the accused is a native of Ballia, but he was arrested from his hideout in Pawan Puri colony of Devikheda locality under Ashiana police station limits in Lucknow.

He said the involvement of the accused surfaced in an interrogation with the previously arrested four accused from Vrindavan colony under PGI police station limits on Saturday. He said the police recovered high school certificates of as many as 10 army aspirants and other incriminating documents as well as Rs 3.7 lakhs cash from his possession. Those arrested earlier were army personnel Ram Baran Singh, retired army personnel Amit Kumar Singh of Ghazipur district, imposter army commando Shubham Singh and an Etawah resident Dinesh Kumar Yadav. (IANS)