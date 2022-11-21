Bareilly (UP): Six persons have been booked for allegedly luring some people to convert to Christianity, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said on Sunday the action was taken after police got information that religious conversion was going on at the Vanshi Nagar locality here where 60-70 people were present. Later, an FIR was lodged against six persons under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Act, 2021, he said.

Those named in the FIR lodged by activist Himanshu Patel included Bhagwan Das, Prerna Singh, Sunita, Sita, Pawan Kumar and Janki Prasad. Patel alleged that religious conversion by Christian missionaries was allegedly being done at the residence of Bhagwan Das by luring, misleading and also giving life threats to the people to accept their religion. He also alleged in the FIR that indecent comments were made against Hindu gods and goddesses in the gathering.

However, Bhagwan Das, said prayers were held in his fields for the past 22 years and allegations of religious conversion were made against him earlier too. The allegations against him and others were found incorrect in the police probe, he claimed, adding that no religious conversion was done at his place. Das has given an application to lodge an FIR against Patel and others alleging that they entered his place, misbehaved with him and gave life threats. Further probe is on, police said. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)