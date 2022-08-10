Rae Bareli: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli has undertaken a Padyatra (campaign on foot) to spread awareness among people about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign' ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

Following the appeal by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the people to hoist the trilocor atop every household, Mohammad Qasim of Prayagraj started a padayatra from Prayagraj to Lucknow with the tricolor in his hands to make people aware about the campaign.

On the fifth day of the yatra on Tuesday, Qasim reached Raebareli where he was seen educating people about the campaign to mark the 75 years of Independence. Qasim said he is excited about the campaign and wants to take the tricolor to every home. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for undertaking the campaign.

