Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind at a function held in Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday gave away awards to representatives belonging to different states of the country. The awards were given at the panchayat and village levels also. President Kovind handed over the award to UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh. UP Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Anil Garg, and Head of the Department, V K Niranjan were also present at the event.

UP bagged the National Award for achieving progress in the field of water augmentation and conservation for the third time. In north India, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was the best-performing state in water preservation and bagged the first prize, whereas Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab stood second.

Whereas in state-wise categories, UP secured the first position while Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu were adjudged second and third respectively. Besides, awards were given at district, local body, and school levels also. In the district category, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala bagged the first position, and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh was adjudged second.