Jalaun: In what appears to be a close call, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's son Yogesh on Saturday met with a road accident, sustaining minor injuries in the process. Yogesh was traveling to Petambara Peeth in Madhya Pradesh's Datia to offer prayers when the accident occurred, as his car collided with a tractor coming from the opposite direction.

The incident took place in Kalpi, on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway 27. Police personnel quickly reached the spot after the crash, took out the Deputy CM's son and sent him to a guest house of the Public Works Department in Orai. The collision was serious, with the car sustaining major damages. The tractor, too, got split in two pieces.

Taking to Twitter, Maurya tweeted out, confirming the wellbeing of his son. "With the immense compassion of Mother Pitambara and blessings of all of you, son Yogesh Kumar Maurya is completely healthy. After some time in consultation with the doctors, we will again leave for darshan/worship of Mother Pitambara," the Deputy CM tweeted out, with a video of Yogesh in seemingly a stable phase.

District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan later visited the guest house. The damaged car was later removed from the road using a crane.