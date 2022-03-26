Lucknow: Sandeep Singh, who on Friday took oath as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, said on Saturday that the first priority for the newly sworn-in cabinet would be to complete the work that had been left undone, and re-focus on the state's development at double the speed. Singh, the grandson of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, took an oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge) under the Ministry of Education. Singh also stated that the stray cattle problem plaguing farmers in the state was observed by the Prime Minister himself, and will remain a priority.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Singh said, "Yogi 2.0 will be working for the development of every stratum of society, and will focus its attention on completing the work that got slowed down due to the COVID pandemic. The new cabinet has been formed, all of us are now waiting for the assignment of respective ministries so that strategizing for upcoming projects can be started without delay."

Questioned whether any plan was in store to contain the stray animal problem that became a menace for farmers in the state, Singh said the PM Modi had observed the problem himself. "The Prime Minister has taken it up himself, and it will remain one of the primary objectives of the party. All problems in this regard will be taken up at the earliest," he added.

The Yogi government came to power riding on the back of a sweeping victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, securing 273 out of a total of 403 seats in the state legislative assembly. The event also marked the return of a CM in the northern state for the first time after 37 years. Although BJP's seat count has reduced, going down from 312 in 2017, the party has been able to maintain the single majority.