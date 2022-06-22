Haridwar: More than two dozen people were bitten by a stray dog within half an hour after which people beat the dog to death in the Kotwali area of Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said. According to the officials, the dog bit at least 26 people near Lalita Rao bridge. The injured were shifted to the district hospital where the sudden rush of the dog bite cases caused a stir.

Suresh Kumar, one of the victims, said that he was bitten by the dog when was going to have breakfast near Juna Akhara. Praveen Kumar Goel, who came from Kaithal in Haryana, said that he sat down on the roadside due to exhaustion when the dog bit him too. The dog was later beaten to death by locals with a stick with the locals heaving a sigh of relief. The locals appealed to the local municipal authorities to take necessary action against the rising canine menace.

Dr. Ataur Rahman, Medical Officer of Har Milap Mission Government Hospital, said that around 20 patients have been treated. "ARBs and dog bite rabies injections have all been administered to them," he said.