Lucknow: UP chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra convened a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners, police commissioners, district magistrates, and superintendents of police. The UP government is committed to conduct free and fair Board examinations and those found indulging in copying will be dealt with firmly. "Those candidates adopting unfair means, action against them will be taken under NSA," said the Chief Secretary.

Speaking further, he said, a logbook will be maintained outside the room where the question papers are stored. A person going inside the room and exiting, his details will be maintained in the logbook. Besides, the details of third and fourth-grade employees will also be maintained at the examination centers. Apart from this, the English question papers which were canceled in 24 districts, where the examination of the said papers will be organized again. Each bundle of the English papers kept in the examination centers will be rechecked, said Mishra.

The CS also gave instructions to UP Director General of Police (DGP) to step up vigil on rumor mongers, deploy sufficient number of police force, including static magistrate and also keep an eye on school inspector suppose he is found lax in performing his duty.