Lucknow : An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has absolved BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and two others of all charges in a 29-year-old case related with the attack on former Samajwadi Party Cabinet Minister Vinod Kumar Singh a.k.a. Pandit Singh in 1993.

Pandit Singh died due to Covid-19 on May 7, 2021. Jitendra Gupta, Additional District Judge, MP/MLA court, acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Gyan Singh and Deep Narain Yadav Pehlwan of all charges due to lack of evidence. Pandit Singh's relative Yogendra Singh had lodged an FIR on December 24, 1993, at Nawabganj police station, Gonda, alleging that four car-borne miscreants attacked Pandit Singh when he was standing outside his house.

After firing several rounds, the miscreants fled presuming that Pandit Singh was dead. Lawyers Srikant Srivastava, Bhupeshwar Upadhyay and Upendra Mishra, who represented the BJP MP in the court, said the prosecution was not able to prove the charges in the court. At the time of attack, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was at his Delhi residence, the lawyers added. (IANS)