Baripada: Mayurbhanj MP and Union Minister of State for Tribal Water Resources Bishweshwar Tudu has been granted interim protection by the Odisha High Court. The court also directed the Union Minister to appear before the investigating officer on March 8 and cooperate in the investigation. The next hearing in the case has been posted for March 8.

The case relates to the alleged assault of district planning and supervision committee deputy director Ashwini Kumar Mullick and assistant director Debashis Mohapatra at the Mayurbhanj district office by Tudu, who allegedly used offensive language as well as beat them using a plastic chair.

Following the incident, the two were rushed to a nearby hospital, thereafter they lodged a complaint with the Baripada Town Police Station.

The court order, meanwhile, stated that Tudu will not be arrested until 8 March. The court also warned the Minister not to influence evidence or witnesses.

He had moved the Orissa HC on February 2 and filed for anticipatory bail anticipating arrest in the case.

Also read: Odisha govt to train officials on 'how to behave with the public representatives'