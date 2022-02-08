Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will organise a training programme for the newly recruited OAS, ORS, OTAS and other state government officials to train them on “how to behave with the public representatives”, officials said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Department has issued directions to all government officials concerned in this regard to include Book Circular No 47 in the agenda of the training programme. The newly recruited state government officials will be trained on the “need to be respectful to MPs and MLAs as they hold key positions as elected people's representatives in a democratic set up like India”. As per reports, the decision has been taken after a string of allegations related to the government officials “not cooperating and improperly behaving with MPs and MLAs” came to the fore.

