New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with Health Ministers of States on the Covid-19 situation and preparedness at 3 pm today. Sources have confirmed about the high level meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the status and preparedness of public health response to Covid-19. The PM emphasised the need for strengthening surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.

The high-level review meeting comes against the backdrop of a spike in Covid cases in some countries, according to the Prime Minister's Office. PM Modi assessed the Covid-19 situation in the country, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics and the status of the vaccination campaign in the country. He also assessed the emergence of new Covid variants and their public health implications.

Over the last two days, Chief Ministers of many states around the country have conducted high-level meetings with senior officials regarding the preparedness for Covid in their states.