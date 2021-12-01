Jaipur: The ongoing protests by the unemployed youth of Rajasthan going on for the last 49 days at the Jaipur Shaheed Smarak in Rajasthan have now surpassed the Rajasthan borders. The protesters could not get a response from the Rajasthan state governmnet despite several attempts and perpetual protests of all forms with their demands. A few of them therefore reached Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh 5 days ago, and started protesting in front of Upen Yadav's Office.

Ahead of the upcoming UP assembly elections, these protests can pose a risk to Congress. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, well-aware of the potential harm these protests can cause to the party's vote-bank, recently gave out a relevant statement in which he said that 'the people leading the protests for the unemployed youth do not need employment, they just need a political benefit through the protests.'

Smelling the potential threat, Acharya Parmod Krishnan - a close ally to Priyanka Gandhi - posted a tweet over the matter, in which he asked CM Gehlot to pay heed at the requests of the protesting youngsters and try to reach at a solution by having a conversation with them. He also said that there is no point in putting labels on Priyanka Gandhi for this problem.

The protests have been going on under the banner of Rajasthan Berozgar Ekikrut Mahasangh (RBEM), pressurizing the Rajasthan government to accept the demands being made by the unemployed youth. The demands include government job appointments for which recruitment exams have already been conducted, increased number of vacancies for state government jobs and formation of a strict law against those who leak question papers in competitive examinations.