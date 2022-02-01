New Delhi: Abstaining from the procedural vote on taking up Ukraine issue at the UNSC, India on Monday called for immediate de-escalation of tensions which takes into account legitimate security interests of all countries.

In his remark at the UNSC meeting on the threat to international peace and security (Ukraine) under Norway’s Presidency, Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti said, "We have been closely following the evolving developments related to Ukraine including ongoing high-level security talks between Russian Federation and the United States as well as under the Normandy format in Paris. India’s interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and security in the region and beyond."

India’s Amb TS Tirumurti noted that the issues can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. "In this context, we welcome the efforts underway including under the Minsk agreement under the Normandy format," he added.

Pertinently, along with India, Kenya and Gabon abstain from the procedural vote in UNSC on taking Ukraine issue in the council. While, 10 countries including the US, UK, France, UAE, Ghana, Albania, Norway, Brazil, Mexico and Ireland voted for taking Ukraine crisis in the UNSC. China is the only country that voted against the Ukraine issue being discussed at UNSC.

India went on to welcome the unconditional observance of the July 2020 ceasefire and reaffirmation of the Minsk agreement as to the basis of work under the ongoing Normandy format in the particular commitment of all sides to reduce disagreements on the way forward.

Also read: India reiterates its assurance to supply humanitarian aid to Afghanistan at UNSC meet

At UNSC, Tirumurti further urged all parties to continue to engage through all diplomatic channels and to keep working towards the full implementation of the Minsk package, while adding that 'quiet' and 'constructive diplomacy' is the need of the hour.

"Any steps that increase may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interests of securing international peace and security”, Tirumurti pointed out. He underlined that more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals leave and study in different parts of Ukraine including in its border areas.

He said, therefore, the well being of Indian nationals is of priority to India and reiterated the country’s call for the peaceful resolution of the situation by sincere and sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure that concerns are resolved through constructive dialogue.

Earlier today, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held talks with MEA’s Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu. Both sides held consultations on UN-related issues. The talk comes at a time Russia is all set to take over the presidency of the UNSC from 1st February for one year. Amid the Ukraine crisis, Russia is reaching out to India for consultation.

Three high-level diplomatic talks have already taken place in January 2022, between India and Russia concerning the ongoing crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border. Meanwhile, taking a jibe over the US on the Ukraine crisis, the Russian envoy at the UNSC meeting on Monday asked where the US got the figure of 100,000 Russian troops that are deployed at the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Russia further accused the US of pumping arms into Ukraine and taking pride in what they are doing. At the UNSC meeting, the US has accused Russia of its aggressive action against Ukraine and intending to attack Ukraine.