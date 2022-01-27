New Delhi: Indian envoy to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, on Wednesday, speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan reiterated its commitment to provide humanitarian aid to the War torn Nation. Outlining India's position while addressing the meet on Afghanistan, Amb Tirumurti said "We remain steadfast in our commitment towards humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan."

The Indian side also called for 'concrete progress' by the Taliban in ensuring that proscribed terrorists do not get any support from Afghan soil or from the terrorists sanctuaries based in the region, an indirect reference to Pakistan whose close nexus with the Taliban has not been a secret.

Underscoring India's strong historical and cultural relations with Afghanistan, Amb Tirumurti added, "As a contiguous neighbour and a long-standing partner of Afghanistan, recent developments, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian situation continue to be of concern."

As of now, India has sent huge humanitarian aid to Afghanistan including three shipments of medicines and vaccines at a time when Afghanistan faces its biggest crisis in the decades. The statement also added India's commitment to provide 50,000 MT of wheat and lifesaving medicines and one million doses of Covid vaccines to the Afghan people.

The delivery of 50,000MT of wheat is also expected to be started next month as India and Pakistan work on modalities regarding the use of Afghan trucks to transfer this life saving aid. This follows days after Pakistan faced a huge backslash for acting as a roadblocker in this crucial humanitarian mission led by India.

It is pertinent to note here that last year, under the Chairmanship of India at the UNSC in August, resolution 2593 was passed that called for an inclusive government in Kabul, with meaningful participation of women and minorities and diverse political-ethnic groups in the country.

"Peace and security in Afghanistan is a critical imperative that all of us need to collectively strive for. The recent developments in Afghanistan will have a significant impact on the neighbouring countries and the wider region with global implications,” Tirumurti said.

"India calls for an inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which represents all sections of Afghan society. A broad based, inclusive and representative formation is necessary for internal legitimacy," he added. To ensure transparency in the aid being delivered to Afghanistan, Amb Tirumurti called on the council to ensure against any "possible diversion of funds and misuse of exemptions from sanctions", adding that the "humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan should be direct and without any hindrance."

Amb Tirumurti who is the current chair of the 1988 sanctions committee, noted that the committee on December 22, 2021 extended the three-month travel ban exemption for 14 listed Taliban members to continue attending talks.

He said that while the committee fully supports this travel exemption for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan but UN member states should remember that the exemption is only for this purpose. Amb Tirumurti in his address raised the fears of terrorism in Afghanistan and said that the presence of ISIL in Afghanistan remains a matter of concern.

He further points out that "ties between the Taliban - largely through the Haqqani Network - and the Al Qaeda and foreign terrorist fighters remain close and based on ideological alignment and relationships forged through common struggle and intermarriage."