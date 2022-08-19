Belagavi (Karnataka): Two AK 47 rifles belonging to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were stolen from the ITBT camp in Belagavi in Karnataka on August 17. The theft has raised concerns as it took place though there was tight police security. These two AK-47 rifles belong to Rajesh Kumar and Sandeep Meena of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force. Madurai's 45th Battalion ITBP Force has arrived in Halabhavi to undergo training for taking part in the anti-Maoist drive.

Also read: Theft in Tripura Police HQ; four held, Congress demands judicial inquiry

On August 17 night, rifles were stolen from the ITBT camp on the outskirts of Halabhavi village in the Belgaum district. On receiving information, senior officers rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Though there is tight security around, the miscreants were able to intrude into the camp and decamped with weapons. Right now, a special team under the leadership of Belagavi Crime Branch DCP PV Sneha is conducting the investigation. A case under the Indian Arms Act has been registered by the ITBP at the Kakati Police Station.