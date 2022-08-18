Agartala: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (Tripura PCC) on Thursday demanded a judicial inquiry after some bundles of files meant for weeding, and destruction, as well as some dormant files lying in an isolated cabin, were stolen and damaged by miscreants on the night of 15th August in Tripura Police Headquarters.

According to a press communiqué of Tripura Police, some bundles of files ready for disposal were stolen and damaged by miscreants on Independence Day. However, a case was registered in this regard and four persons were held immediately in this connection. However, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman rubbished the statement of the Tripura police claiming that such incidents of thieves are next to 'impossible.'

Also read: Militant attack in Manipur on Independence Day thwarted, 7 arrested

He said that why thieves would enter the high-security zone, that too for the disposal of files. Roy Barman termed the whole incident as 'fabricated' and 'plotted' and said, "If the government has the guts, it should constitute a judicial inquiry on the incident led by a sitting judge of High Court." Roy Barman further alleged that the whole incident took place with the connivance of a section of cops posted there.

He, however, claimed that there were around 22 files in which documents against some ruling party leaders were kept, and had these things come out of public domain, they would have gone out of control of the ruling party.