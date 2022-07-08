Chandigarh: The Twitter account of Dr. Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was suspended a day after her wedding. Reports said that Twitter cited a "violation of community standards" for the suspension of her account. Dr. Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa, Haryana married CM Bhagwant Mann at a simple ceremony in Chandigarh o Thursday.

Gurpreet Kaur (30) shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived)". She also thanked AAP leaders for their congratulatory messages. According to party insiders, the wedding, being solemnized according to Sikh rituals, was attended by Mann's mother and sister and just a few guests, including Kejriwal and his family.

Kaur has been very active on Twitter and retweets most of CM Mann's tweets. This was the second marriage of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann filed a separation suit about four years ago. He has a son and daughter from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur. Both his kids stay abroad with their mother and pursue their studies in the United States.

When Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Chief Minister, the two children were present at the ceremony. Bhagwant Mann was moved to see his daughter and son at the function.

