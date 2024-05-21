ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Jharkhand Forest Department Takes Action on Illegal Trade of Beedi Leaves

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Officials of Jharkhand Forest department collecting illegal beedi leaves from Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

The news of illegal trading of beedi leaves in the Palamu Tiger Reserve areas was prominently published by ETV Bharat. After which the forest department took cognizance of it and swung into against the smugglers of Beedi leaves.

Deputy Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve P Jena speaks to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Latehar (Jharkhand): Taking cognizance of the news of ETV Bharat, the officials of Jharkhand forest department have taken action against the traffickers of Beedi leaves.

The news of large-scale illegal trade of beedi leaves by smugglers in the forests of Palamu Tiger Reserve was featured prominently on ETV Bharat. Acting on this news, officials of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) have seized illegal beedi leaves on a large scale while cracking down on traffickers.

Breaking of Beedi leaves is strictly prohibited in the area of Palamu Tiger Reserve. But smugglers violated the rules and collected beedi leaves in Palamu Tiger Reserve area on a large scale.

On the instructions of Deputy Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve P Jena, a team of the forest department launched an intensive raid against illegal traders.

"After getting the information through ETV Bharat, the patrolling party of the forest department has also seized beedi leaves at some places," Jena told ETV Bharat.

"A patrolling party has also been formed by the forest department several days ago to prevent the illegal business of Beedi leaves," he added.

Ranger Shankar Paswan said on the instructions of the Deputy Director, action is being taken against the smugglers. "The forest department is trying to find out which criminals are involved in the smuggling of beedi leaves and strict action will be taken against them," added Paswan.

The area of Palamu Tiger Reserve is also located in fairly dense forests, which is why smugglers take advantage of it.

Meanwhile, sources said the role of Jharkhand State Forest Development Corporation Limited was doubtful in the entire case. "It was the responsibility of the Forest Corporation to ensure that there is no illegal trade in beedi leaves in forests where bidi leaves have not been tendered," sources added.

