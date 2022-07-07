Chandigarh: Though the regular 'band, bajaa, baraat' were missing the festivities seemed intact as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann turned groom for his wedding with a doctor from Kurukshetra at his home on Thursday. It was a private ceremony with a restricted guest list but it was conducted in a grand manner. Though few details were available, visuals on television and Twitter showed Mann and his bride dressed in red at the Anand Karaj ceremony.

His Aam Aadmi Party colleague Raghav Chadha also shared some images on Twitter showing, Mann, in his regular yellow turban and a gold-colored kurta-pajama, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal and others. Mann (48), the first chief minister of the state to get married while in office, tied the knot with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana.

This is Mann's second marriage. He was separated from his first wife in 2015 and they have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17). Tight security arrangements were in place at the chief minister's home in Sector 2 today.

Gurpreet Kaur (30) shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived)". She also thanked AAP leaders for their congratulatory messages. According to party insiders, the wedding, being solemnized according to Sikh rituals, was attended by Mann's mother and sister and just a few guests, including Kejriwal and his family.

Dr. Gurpreet Kaur belongs to Pehowa, Haryana and her father's name is Inderjit Singh who is a Sarpanch of the village. Gurpreet's family currently stays in Mohali. Dr. Gurpreet Kaur, 30, youngest among her three sisters entered into a wedlock with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, 48. Gurpreet's other two sisters who were married and one sister is staying in Australia while the other lives in the United States.

Gurpreet Kaur got admission to Mulana Medical College, Ambala in 2013 to pursue medicine and completed her medical studies in 2017. During the 2019 elections, Gurpreet Kaur had a meeting with Bhagwant Mann. At that time they get to know each other. Gurpreet Kaur is also close to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's mother and sister as well.

This was the second marriage of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann filed a separation suit about four years ago. He has a son and daughter from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur. Both stay abroad with their mother and pursue their studies in the United States. When Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Chief Minister, the two children were present at the ceremony. Bhagwant Mann was moved to see his daughter and son at the function. (With Agency Inputs)