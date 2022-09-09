Agartala: Tripura Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to deal with an “organized network involved in anti national activities”. The move comes after more than 20 Bangladeshi nationals who were accused of residing here without travel documents.

Police top brass held a high level review meeting with regards to the illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals and decided that the important cases related to such crimes will be handled by a Special Investigation Team, which will dive deep into these cases to dismantle the networks, if any is involved.

This will help ensure concentrated, focused and end to end investigation in coordination with other security agencies working in Tripura and at the Central level to identify organized network involved in such anti national activities, said a statement.

The statement also revealed that as many as six cases have been transferred to the SIT, as a first step and the SIT would probe all the angles as expected. The development follows a day after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina concluded her 4-day visit to India.

Also read: Day 2 of Bangladesh PM's India visit: Major water sharing pact; response on Rohingya; Hasina meets Prez Murmu