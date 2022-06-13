Agartala: Taking cognizance of the complaint filed by former BJP Minister and candidate for Congress in 6-Agartala Assembly Constituency Sudip Roy Barman, the additional chief electoral officer UJ Mog on Saturday directed the District Election Officer, Superintendent of Police, and Municipal Commissioner to take necessary measures in accordance to the ECI guidelines so that the apprehensions of Barman could be averted.

In a letter, the additional CEO, said that "evil design and conspiracy" was being hatched by the cadres of BJP to foil the ECI's attempt for a free and fair poll. "I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to send herewith a complaint letter received on June 9 from Sudip Roy Barman, Candidate, INC, 6-Agartala Assembly Constituency, regarding evil design and conspiracy being hatched by the cadres of BP to foil the ECI's attempt for a free and fair poll. Copy of the complaint letter is enclosed herewith for ready reference," the letter reads.

He asked the concerned official to look into the matter and take necessary measures in accordance with the ECI guidelines. Earlier on June 9, Barman has lodged a complaint against 16 persons believed to be BJP workers for allegedly throwing the flags in drains and destroying banners of Congress in 6-Agartala Assembly Constituency from which Roy Barman will contest in the upcoming bye-election slated on June 23.