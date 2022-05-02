Agartala: The Tripura Police on Monday arrested three people after Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb ordered strict action against perpetrators who allegedly attacked the driver and PSO of former BJP Minister Sudip Roy Barman. A senior police official who didn't wish to be quoted said, “We have started the investigation immediately after the incident and had also alerted all our sleuths. We successfully arrested three persons for attacking the driver and personal security guard of former BJP minister Sudip Roy Barman this morning.”

The official further informed that the police are expecting to arrest more miscreants as the investigation progresses. Meanwhile, sources from Chief Minister's Office said, “After receiving information about the untoward incident in Krishnanagar in Agartala, CM Biplab Kumar Deb spoke to the DG of State Police and ordered stern action against those responsible for the incident.”

Earlier on Sunday, Roy Barman's driver and personal security guard who recently took up the job, came under an attack while they had gone to meet advocate Somik Deb in Agartala. The miscreants allegedly stormed inside the gate of the advocate's house and attacked both the diver and the PSO with sharp weapons. Both of them consequently sustained serious injuries. The miscreants also allegedly punctured the tires of Barman's car and snatched the service pistol from Roy Barman’s personal security guard.

Further investigation in the matter is underway as the police expects to get more leads from the people under arrest regarding the matter.

Also read: Tripura Congress leader's PSO, driver injured in attack