ETV Bharat / snippets

Five Killed, 4 Injured in Car Accident in Hisar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2024, 10:55 PM IST

Five Killed, 4 Injured in Car Accident in Hisar
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Hisar: Five of a family were killed and four others injured after their car overturned near the Sector 27-28 crossing here on the Hisar-Delhi National Highway on Sunday, police said. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital. SHO Sadar Police Station Suresh Kumar said that those killed in the accident were residents of Sirsa in Haryana and Maur Mandi in Punjab.

TAGGED:

ACCIDENTHISAR5 KILLEDHARYANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.