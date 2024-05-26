Five Killed, 4 Injured in Car Accident in Hisar

Hisar: Five of a family were killed and four others injured after their car overturned near the Sector 27-28 crossing here on the Hisar-Delhi National Highway on Sunday, police said. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital. SHO Sadar Police Station Suresh Kumar said that those killed in the accident were residents of Sirsa in Haryana and Maur Mandi in Punjab.