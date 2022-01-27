Thrissur: A 38-year-old man died and three others suffered injuries after a car fell into a 150-feet gorge in Munnar in Kerala. The deceased were identified as Vinod Kanna, a native of Guruvayoor in the Thrissur district.

The injured people were admitted to the government hospital in Munnar. The mishap happened last night when the four-member group went to Kolukkumalai from Munnar.

