New Delhi: In a sudden Friday morning announcement on national TV, the Narendra Modi government staged a climb-down in what is being seen as a victory to the agitating farmers who had been staging a protest over the year.

Announcing the decision to repeal all the three farm laws for which the constitutional process was to begin in the upcoming parliament session, PM Modi appealed: “I appeal to all the farmers who are part of the protest … to now return to your home, to your loved ones, to your farms, and family. Let’s make a fresh start and move forward.”

The PM’s statement may be a tacit acknowledgement of the government’s failure to deal with the protests. That the government’s tactic of playing the waiting game with the farmers may have indeed been a big mistake. Patience is a virtue ingrained in every farmer’s character—from the time he waits for the monsoon, sows the fields, waits for the cops to ripen—it is the game of patience that he plays.

But from what one can make out from initial reactions from the agitators, the farmers are clearly in no mood to relent having sensed that the government is well on the mat and will therefore push for the five things that will top their agenda in the way ahead.

With intent to go ahead with the momentum, the farmers have said the November 22 rally in Lucknow, the mass gathering on November 26 to mark one year of the agitation and the tractor rally to Parliament on November 29 will take place as announced.

Clearly, the way ahead will not be an easy one.

Firstly, farmers will continue with their sit-in near the national capital that began on November 26, 2020. They will wait for the actual repeal of the laws the process for which, the PM has assured, will begin in the forthcoming winter session of parliament.

Aimed at reforming the archaic practices that plague India’s agriculture sector, the three laws—The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act—were pushed forward by the government as legislations that would have freed Indian agriculture of its shackles.

Second, the farmers will press ahead for a law that guarantees minimum support prices or MSP to cultivators for their produce. This is an issue fraught with problems.

Fixing MSP itself is a distortion of the demand-supply market dynamics and is impactful only for rice and wheat which the government lifts from the farmers and which is already stored in unmanageable quantities. MSP fixation may also result in agricultural exports becoming non-competitive as the set assured prices are more than the domestic and international market rates.

Third, the farmers will demand the withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 as the feeling is rampant that that the changes proposed in the new bill will put an end to the free electricity that farmers get to cater to their farming needs.

Fourth, adequate compensation will be sought for the more than 700 agitators who lost their lives in the course of the protests.

Fifth, withdrawal of ongoing cases and FIRs that were lodged against the agitators.

Sixth, the farmers will demand strong action against the minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni, whose son is alleged to have been instrumental in mowing down eight people after a rally in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. It was the three-SUV convoy that hit a group of protesting farmers.

Already the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organization comprising several farmer unions, has already sought a Supreme Court-supervised special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident besides having written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the removal and arrest of Mishra.

